Air ambulance flies patient to hospital after collision involving car and motorbike near Alnwick

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 21st May 2025, 16:05 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 09:50 BST
One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a serious collision involving a car and a motorbike near Alnwick.

The A1 in Northumberland was closed northbound between the B6341 and the A1167 after a crash on the Charlton Mires Junction on Wednesday, May 21.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene, and one person was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) by air ambulance.

The road has since reopened.

Police received reports on a crash close to the junction on the B6347.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 2.30pm today (Wednesday, May 21), we responded to a report of a collision on the A1 near Alnwick in Northumberland, close to the junction with the B6347.

"Emergency services are currently in attendance."

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic incident on the A1, near Alnwick, at 14:27 on Wednesday May 21.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew to the incident and were supported by our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS). One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary by air, for further treatment."

