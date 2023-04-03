Advance tickets on Northern services now exchangeable for a fee on Seatfrog
Rail passengers with advance purchase tickets for Northern services can now change their train for a fee.
These tickets were only valid on one specific service and previously not exchangeable, but now Northern are allowing passengers to swap their ticket to another service on the same day.
Change can be made using Seatfrog at trainswap.seatfrog.com until ten minutes before departure, and will cost £2.50 plus any fare difference.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Railcard discounts aside, advance purchase tickets offer the cheapest fares on our network, but with those low prices came strict restrictions on travel dates and times.
“As such, we know some customers that had advance purchase tickets were frustrated when their plans changed but they could not easily change their train ticket."
Iain Griffin, co-founder of Seatfrog, said: “We know life does not work to a set timetable and from today Northern passengers will no longer have to miss out on unplanned life moments because of ticket restrictions."