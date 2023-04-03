These tickets were only valid on one specific service and previously not exchangeable, but now Northern are allowing passengers to swap their ticket to another service on the same day.

Change can be made using Seatfrog at trainswap.seatfrog.com until ten minutes before departure, and will cost £2.50 plus any fare difference.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Railcard discounts aside, advance purchase tickets offer the cheapest fares on our network, but with those low prices came strict restrictions on travel dates and times.

Tickets can be exchanged using the Seatfrog app.

“As such, we know some customers that had advance purchase tickets were frustrated when their plans changed but they could not easily change their train ticket."