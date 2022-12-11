A69 near Hexham closed in both directions and emergency services on the scene following road traffic collision
The A69 near Hexham in Northumberland closed in both directions following a road traffic collision on Sunday, December 11.
The incident took place between the B6318 and the A6079, near Hexham, with emergency services on the scene at around 4pm on Sunday.
National Highways England said in a statement on Twitter: “The A69 in Northumberland is closed in both directions between the B6318 and the A6079 (near Hexam) due to a road traffic collision. Northumbria Police and emergency services are currently in attendance.”
