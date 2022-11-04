The north and southbound carriageway of the road is being resurfaced between Holystone and Killingworth.

The road will be closed in phases from 9pm to 6am, Monday to Friday, starting on Monday, November 7 and continuing until the middle of December.

Some Sundays may also see road closures, depending on the progress made.

The A19 roadworks are set to continue until December.

A signed diversion will be in place during the closure periods.

National Highways project manager Adam Smith said: “It is essential we carry out this work before winter arrives.

“We are mindful that this work may cause delays and disruption and have worked to minimise the impact on drivers as much as we can.

“However, where possible, customers should plan for longer journeys or choose another route if one is available.

