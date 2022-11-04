A19 roadworks between Holystone and Killingworth set to begin next week with diversions in place
Over a month of roadworks on the A19 are set to begin next week, National Highways have said
The north and southbound carriageway of the road is being resurfaced between Holystone and Killingworth.
The road will be closed in phases from 9pm to 6am, Monday to Friday, starting on Monday, November 7 and continuing until the middle of December.
Some Sundays may also see road closures, depending on the progress made.
A signed diversion will be in place during the closure periods.
National Highways project manager Adam Smith said: “It is essential we carry out this work before winter arrives.
“We are mindful that this work may cause delays and disruption and have worked to minimise the impact on drivers as much as we can.
“However, where possible, customers should plan for longer journeys or choose another route if one is available.
“We apologise in advance to anyone who may be affected and thank them for their patience while this essential work is completed.”