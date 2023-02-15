Both southbound lanes were closed between the junction with the A189 near Cramlington and the junction with the A1056 near Camperdown.

Both lanes have now reopened but congestion remains.

Northumbria Police was in attendance at the scene of the incident.

The collision was near Moor Farm Roundabout

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10am today we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 close to the Moor Farm Roundabout at Annitsford.

“Emergency services attended and no-one is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

“Both lanes were closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved.