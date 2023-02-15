A19 reopens after collision delayed southbound traffic between Cramlington and Camperdown
The A19 has reopened following an earlier two-vehicle collision that forced a section to be closed.
Both southbound lanes were closed between the junction with the A189 near Cramlington and the junction with the A1056 near Camperdown.
Both lanes have now reopened but congestion remains.
Northumbria Police was in attendance at the scene of the incident.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10am today we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 close to the Moor Farm Roundabout at Annitsford.
“Emergency services attended and no-one is believed to have suffered serious injuries.
“Both lanes were closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved.
“The road is now fully re-open.”