The southbound lane of the A189 near Cramlington has been closed after a crash between multiple vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early this morning (March 27) at around 7:30am, emergency services were called to a multiple vehicle collision on the A189 intersection. Road users have now been advised to find alternative routes.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7:30am today (Thursday), we received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on the A189 intersection, near Cramlington, Northumberland.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the southbound lane is closed to traffic.

“Road users are advisers to find alternative routes where possible.”