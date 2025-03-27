A189 southbound near Cramlington closed after multi-vehicle crash
The southbound lane of the A189 near Cramlington has been closed after a crash between multiple vehicles.
Early this morning (March 27) at around 7:30am, emergency services were called to a multiple vehicle collision on the A189 intersection. Road users have now been advised to find alternative routes.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7:30am today (Thursday), we received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on the A189 intersection, near Cramlington, Northumberland.
“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the southbound lane is closed to traffic.
“Road users are advisers to find alternative routes where possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.