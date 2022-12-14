News you can trust since 1854
A1 southbound in Northumberland blocked due to road traffic collision involving a lorry

There is widespread travel disruption on the A1 following a road traffic collision involving an HGV.

By Neil Fatkin
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 8:40am

The collision took place at around 5.45am this morning (Wednesday November 14) on the southbound carriageway near Scremerston.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported a lorry had slid sideways after travelling over ice and had become stuck, blocking all southbound lanes. Thankfully, the driver was not injured.

“There is currently a diversion in place however, we advise motorists to use an alternate route if possible until the lorry is recovered and the road is clear again.”

An earlier social media post from Northumbria Police said: “An HGV has been involved in a road traffic collision on the A1, near to Scremerston. Both carriageways are currently blocked as a result.

"Officers are currently travelling to the location. If possible, avoid the area.”

The North East Ambulance Service have been contacted and we are awaiting further details.

There is a blockage on the A1 due to a road traffic collision involving an HGV.
