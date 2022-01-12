A1 reopens after overnight collision between a lorry and car in Northumberland
The A1 has reopened this morning following an overnight collision in Northumberland.
The road was temporarily closed until the early hours of this morning following the a collision between a car and a lorry.
A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Police received a report of a collision on the A1, near Felton, on Tuesday, January 11, at around 11.10pm.
“Officers attended the scene where a car and lorry had collided. Ambulance and fire crews also attended the scene but thankfully no one was seriously injured.
“Both lanes on the A1 Northbound were closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles but have since reopened.”