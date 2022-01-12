A1 reopens after overnight collision between a lorry and car in Northumberland

The road was temporarily closed until the early hours of this morning following the a collision between a car and a lorry.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Police received a report of a collision on the A1, near Felton, on Tuesday, January 11, at around 11.10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A1 was closed overnight following a collision involving a car and a lorry.

“Officers attended the scene where a car and lorry had collided. Ambulance and fire crews also attended the scene but thankfully no one was seriously injured.

“Both lanes on the A1 Northbound were closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles but have since reopened.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.