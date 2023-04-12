The northbound A1 at Alnwick.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.45pm yesterday (Tuesday), police received a report that a car had collided with a pedestrian on the A1 northbound at Alnwick, near to the A1068.

“Emergency services attended, however, sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Their family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.”