A1 northbound reopens near Alnwick following death of pedestrian
The northbound carriageway of the A1 near Alnwick has reopened after a pedestrian was knocked down and killed shortly before midnight.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11.45pm yesterday (Tuesday), police received a report that a car had collided with a pedestrian on the A1 northbound at Alnwick, near to the A1068.
“Emergency services attended, however, sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
“Their family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force’s website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230411-1308.