The A1 north of Berwick is to benefit from an improved road surface, with one night of resurfacing works scheduled for Friday, November 22.

The works will see Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland resurface approximately 105 metres of carriageway on the A1 between Burnmouth and Greystonelees junction, creating smoother and safer journeys for motorists.

To ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, the A1 will be closed at this location between 7.30pm and 6am on the night of Friday, November 22.

A signed diversion route will be in place between Ayton junction and the Berwick-upon-Tweed bypass, via the A6355 and A6105. This diversion will add approximately 9.2 miles and 15 minutes to affected journeys.