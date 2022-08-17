Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six nights of resurfacing works are scheduled in the Lamberton area on September 9 and 12-16.

The works will see Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland resurface 580 metres of carriageway, creating smoother and safer journeys for motorists.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and the public during these works, the A1 will be closed in both directions between 7.30pm and 6am each night.

The A1 at Lamberton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No works will take place on Saturday or Sunday.

A signed diversion route suitable for trunk road traffic will be in place during the works from the Ayton junction to the Berwick bypass, via the B6355 and the A6105.

This diversion is expected to add 6.6 miles and seven minutes to affected journeys.

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.

Relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve safety and ride quality for motorists using this section of the A1.

“Road closures are essential for safety, however we’ve scheduled them to take place overnight to minimise disruption.

“We’re grateful to road users and the local community for their patience and understanding.”