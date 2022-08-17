A1 north of Berwick to close for resurfacing works
Overnight road closures are planned on the A1 north of Berwick next month.
Six nights of resurfacing works are scheduled in the Lamberton area on September 9 and 12-16.
The works will see Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland resurface 580 metres of carriageway, creating smoother and safer journeys for motorists.
To ensure the safety of roadworkers and the public during these works, the A1 will be closed in both directions between 7.30pm and 6am each night.
No works will take place on Saturday or Sunday.
A signed diversion route suitable for trunk road traffic will be in place during the works from the Ayton junction to the Berwick bypass, via the B6355 and the A6105.
This diversion is expected to add 6.6 miles and seven minutes to affected journeys.
Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.
Relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve safety and ride quality for motorists using this section of the A1.
“Road closures are essential for safety, however we’ve scheduled them to take place overnight to minimise disruption.
“We’re grateful to road users and the local community for their patience and understanding.”
All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement or cancellation in the event of adverse conditions.