A1 lane closure planned near Berwick for essential gas pipe maintenance

By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:59 BST

Essential gas network maintenance work will soon be carried out in the verge of the A1 near Berwick, resulting in a lane closure.

SGN will be carrying out critical maintenance work to the gas network on Tuesday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 9 to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.

A spokesperson for SGN said: “To ensure everyone’s safety while the work is carried out, the inside northbound lane of the A1 at the Scotland/England border will be closed.

“To reduce disruption as much as possible, work is taking place midweek and the lane closure will be in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm to avoid the morning and evening traffic.

“This is a busy route during the Scotland school holiday period and motorists are being urged to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys.”

