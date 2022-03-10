A1 in Northumberland reopens after serious collision
The A1 in Northumberland has reopened in both directions following a serious collision.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:55 am
Updated
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:53 pm
The collision occurred shortly before 9am today (Thursday) near Eshott, between Morpeth and Alnwick.
Emergency services including Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) attended.
Both GNAAS helicopters landed on the A1 and its doctor and paramedic teams joined ambulance personnel in treating patients at the scene. One person was airlifted to hospital and two others were taken to hospital by ambulance.
A collision investigation was carried out with the road closed for several hours.