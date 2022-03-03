A1 in Northumberland reopens after serious collision
The A1 in Northumberland has reopened following a serious accident earlier today (Thursday).
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 9:58 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 11:54 am
The road was closed between the A697 (Morpeth) and the A1068 (Alnwick) after a collision near Felton.
Emergency services including Northumbria Police attended.
National Highways posted: ‘The carriageway is clear and the #A1 northbound has reopened between the #A697 and the #A1068 near #Felton following the earlier collision. Traffic is flowing freely and residual congestion has cleared. Thank you for your patience this morning #Northumberland’.