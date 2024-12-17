The A1 is closed in both directions between the A697 (Northgate) and the A1068 (Alnwick) due to a four-vehicle collision on the southbound side of the road, close to the turn-off for Shilbottle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All emergency services including Northumbria Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers and contractors are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

Due to the nature of the incident, the road is likely to be closed throughout the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.45am today (Tuesday, December 17th), we received a report of a four-vehicle collision on the southbound side of the A1 at Alnwick, close to the turn-off for Shilbottle.

A section of the A1 is closed, near to the turn-off for Shilbottle.

“A section of the road is currently closed between the A697 and the A1068 and a diversion is in place.

“Motorists should use alternative routes where possible.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to a road traffic incident on Tuesday, December 17 on the A1 near Morpeth at 7:46am.

“We dispatched one ambulance crew, one clinical team leader, one specialist paramedic, one HART crew (Hazardous Area Response Team) and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"One patient was taken to the RVI hospital by road."

For information on diversion routes and how the closure might impact your journey, visit the National Highway’s website.