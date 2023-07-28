A1 in Northumberland closed after 'serious' collision between lorry and van

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

National Highways reported: “The A1 northbound in Northumberland is closed between the B6347 (CharltonMires) and A1167 (Berwick-Upon-Tweed) following a serious collision between a van and a lorry.

“Collision investigation is underway however is likely to be protracted. The road is expected to remain closed into the late morning.”

The A1 in Northumberland. Picture: Google.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the A1 northbound at Charlton Mires and head east on the B6347.

Follow for 2 miles and turn right to remain on B6347 and follow the road as it becomes the B1340.

Continue on the B1340 through Beadnell, Seahouses and Bamburgh until it becomes the B1342.

Follow the B1342 back to the A1 northbound at Belford and rejoin the A1 northbound to continue your journey.