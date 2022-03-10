A1 in Northumberland closed after serious collision

The A1 in Northumberland is closed in both directions following a serious collision.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:55 am
The A1 north of Morpeth. Picture: Google

The collision occurred earlier today (Thursday) between the A1068 (Alnwick) and A697 (Epsley).

Emergency services including Northumbria Police are in attendance.

Due to the serious nature of this incident, Northumbria Police will be carrying out a collision investigation. Therefore, the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Traffic is being diverted via local routes.

