A1 in north Northumberland closed following serious collision
National Highways has reported a two vehicle crash between South Charlton and Belford.
It says: “The A1 in Northumberland is closed in both directions between the B6347 (South Charlton) and B1342 (Belford) due to a serious collision involving two vehicles which occurred shortly after 10am this morning.
“All emergency services are in attendance. The road is likely to remain in place for several hours today.”
Diversion Routes:
Road users heading north are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:
Exit at Charlton Mires and take the B6347
Continue onto the B1340
Continue onto the B1342
Re-join the A1 at Belford
Northbound diversion route symbol
Road users heading south are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:
Exit at Belford and take the B1342
Continue onto the B1340
Continue onto the B6347
Re-join the A1 at Charlton Mires