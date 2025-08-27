Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a collision near Berwick.

At 11am on Monday, August 11, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound, north of the junction for the B6525 at Scremerston.

It was reported that a silver Vauxhall Astra and a red Volkswagen Golf had been involved in a head-on collision.

Emergency services attended the scene and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are described as serious but not life threatening.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

A passenger from one of the involved vehicles received treatment for minor injuries.

A section of the road which was closed in both directions to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved was re-opened several hours later.

Officers are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information regarding the collision to contact them.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of the moments leading up to the incident.

Witnesses, or anybody with information, should send Northumbria Police a DM on social media or use the live chat or report forms on the Force website.

For those who are unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.

Please quote reference number NP-20250811-0351.