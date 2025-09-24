A1 closure in Northumberland after two-vehicle crash in South Charlton sends people to hospital
Road closures are in place after a two-vehicle crash on South Charlton junction on the A1.
At around 2pm today (Wednesday, September 24) emergency services were called to the collision on the B6341, where a number of people were taken to hospital.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle collision just after 2pm today (Wednesday). No serious injuries have been reported although a number of people were taken to hospital as a precaution.
"Both lanes of the A1 are currently closed whilst the vehicles are waiting to be uplifted.
“Motorists are advised to expect delays.”