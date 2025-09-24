A1 closure in Northumberland after two-vehicle crash in South Charlton sends people to hospital

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 24th Sep 2025, 16:45 BST
Road closures are in place after a two-vehicle crash on South Charlton junction on the A1.

At around 2pm today (Wednesday, September 24) emergency services were called to the collision on the B6341, where a number of people were taken to hospital.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle collision just after 2pm today (Wednesday). No serious injuries have been reported although a number of people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Both lanes of the A1 are currently closed whilst the vehicles are waiting to be uplifted.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorthumbria PoliceMotorists
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice