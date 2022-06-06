A1 closed north of Berwick for night-time roadworks

The A1 near Lamberton is set to benefit from an improved road surface, with seven nights of resurfacing works scheduled from June 6-10 and June 13-14.

The works will see Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland resurface 1.3km of carriageway, creating smoother and safer journeys for motorists.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and the public during these works, the A1 will be closed in both directions between Ayton junction and the Berwick bypass for three nights from June 6-8.

The A1 at the border north of Berwick.

The A1 will then be closed to southbound traffic only on June 9, 10, 13 and 14. These closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6am each night.

A signed diversion route will be in place throughout the duration of the works from the Ayton junction via the B6355 and A6105, re-joining the A1 at the Berwick-upon-Tweed bypass.

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.

Emergency services and other relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These resurfacing improvements will improve safety and ride quality for motorists using this section of the A1.

“Road closures are essential for safety, however we’ve scheduled the works overnight to minimise any disruption.

“We’re grateful to road users and local residents for their patience while we make these improvements.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org