National Highways has reported the closure between the B1340 (near Alnwick) and the A1167 (near Berwick-upon-Tweed) due to a collision which has resulted in a large oil spillage across the carriageway.

Emergency services including Northumbria Police are in attendance.

Northbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol.

The A1 near Ellingham.

Exit the A1 northbound at Charlton Mires junction and join the B6347 eastbound

Continue for 3.7 miles, joining the B1340 at Christon Bank

Follow the B1340 eastbound to the North Sea coast and through Seahouses to Bamburgh

At Bamburgh, turn onto the B1342 westbound and continue for 4.3 miles through Warren Mill to Belford Station junction

Re-join the A1 northbound

Southbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol.

Exit the A1 southbound at Belford Station junction and join the B1342 eastbound

Continue for 4.3 miles through Warren Mill to Bamburgh

At Bamburgh, join the B1340 and follow south through Seahouses Christon Bank

Turn onto the B6347 and follow westbound for approximately 3.7 miles to the Charlton Mires junction