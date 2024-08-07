A1 carriageway in Northumberland reopens after horsebox breakdown
A section of the A1 in Northumberland has reopened after a closure earlier today (Wednesday).
The northbound carriageway was closed from the Seaton Burn roundabout by Northumbria Police after a horsebox broke down at around 10.30am.
Police have since reopened the road.
