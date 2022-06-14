A1 and A19 works included in £135m investment plan announced by National Highways

The package of improvements includes resurfacing a two-mile stretch of the A1 between Berwick and the Scottish border and resurfacing of the A19 between Fisher Lane and Moor Farm, near Cramlington.

More than 300 maintenance and renewal schemes across the region have been identified.

Simon Boyle, National Highways regional director, said: “Hundreds of thousands of people rely on National Highways motorways and major A-roads daily for work journeys, home deliveries, the movement of goods and services or to travel to meet friends and family, so it’s essential that we keep them in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability.

The A1 at Lamberton looking from Scotland into England.