A bus company is adding a new route to its network, as well as making improvements to current services, in parts of north Northumberland.

Borders Buses has now taken over service 418 – Wooler to Alnwick via Belford, Bamburgh and Craster – on behalf of Northumberland County Council. It was previously operated by Travelsure.

It has been re-launched with some minor changes, which have been introduced following customer feedback and consultation with the council. They include a slight variation to the bus timings and extended journeys between Wooler and Belford.

In addition, a simplified timetable has now been launched on service 464 – Berwick-Upon-Tweed to Wooler, via Lowick and Scremerston.

The updated service has seen the removal of the Railway Street to Ramparts section of the route. Customers looking to travel this section of the route can do so on service B1, Berwick Town.

The B1, Berwick Town service will have a revamp from January 28, with additional hourly night-time journeys plus an extra Sunday journey.

From Monday to Saturday, the last journey serving all stops will be 9.57pm, with an additional 10.57pm journey serving Ramparts to Highcliffe only.

To make the town service hourly on a Sunday, an extra daytime journey will be added – departing Ramparts at 1.27pm. The new evening journeys will serve all areas until 9.27pm, with an extra journey at 10.27pm serving Ramparts to Highcliffe only.

Claire Lark, operations manager at Borders Buses, said: “We hope local people make full use and benefit from the new route and extra journeys.”