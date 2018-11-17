13-year-old boy critical after collision with car in Northumberland

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being involved in a collision with a car in Northumberland on Friday (November 16).

Officers were called to the scene in Cowpen Road, Blyth, at 5.41pm after receiving a report of a one-vehicle collision involving a car and a pedestrian. Emergency services attended and the teenager was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries and is currently in a critical, but stable condition.

The road was closed for around three hours while the vehicle was recovered.

Police are now urging anyone who saw what happened in the moments leading up to the collision, particularly passing vehicles with dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 888 16/11/18 or email the officer in charge at: 2184@northumbria.pnn.police.uk