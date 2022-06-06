More than a dozen roadworks planned in Northumberland this week.

Drivers in and around Northumberland are being advised that the latest expected works list, from National Highways, shows three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A69, to June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Hassock Bog to Throckley - Lane closures with switching for combined detailed inspections and maintenance work.

• A1, to 3.30pm August 1 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Morpeth to Ellingham, carriageway closures with traffic signals and lane closures for survey works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A1, to December 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24hr diversion route for local authority works off network.

A further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A69, to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Haydon Bridge - traffic signals to carry routine structure maintenance.

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Hexham to Corbridge, one lane closed off in each direction off peak for routine maintenance.

• A1, from 9.30am June 7 to 3.30pm June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, North Charlton, traffic signals for carriageway repairs.

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Stagshaw to Styford eastbound. Lane closures to conduct routine maintenance.

• A69, from 7pm June 8 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Haltwhistle Bypass, one lane closed overnight for structure repair.

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Whittle Dene Culvert to Marsh Lane - Twin fast lane closures for structure and carriageway maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, East Ord, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton to Denwick, Lane closures for inspection works.

• A19, from 8pm June 18 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 southbound, Seaton Burn Roundabout, Lane closure for works off network.