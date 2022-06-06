Drivers in and around Northumberland are being advised that the latest expected works list, from National Highways, shows three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A69, to June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Hassock Bog to Throckley - Lane closures with switching for combined detailed inspections and maintenance work.
• A1, to 3.30pm August 1 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Morpeth to Ellingham, carriageway closures with traffic signals and lane closures for survey works.
• A1, to December 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24hr diversion route for local authority works off network.
A further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A69, to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Haydon Bridge - traffic signals to carry routine structure maintenance.
• A69, from 9am to 4pm on June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Hexham to Corbridge, one lane closed off in each direction off peak for routine maintenance.
• A1, from 9.30am June 7 to 3.30pm June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, North Charlton, traffic signals for carriageway repairs.
• A69, from 9am to 4pm on June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Stagshaw to Styford eastbound. Lane closures to conduct routine maintenance.
• A69, from 7pm June 8 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Haltwhistle Bypass, one lane closed overnight for structure repair.
• A69, from 9am to 4pm on June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Whittle Dene Culvert to Marsh Lane - Twin fast lane closures for structure and carriageway maintenance.
• A1, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, East Ord, Lane closure for drainage works.
• A1, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Felton to Denwick, Lane closures for inspection works.
• A19, from 8pm June 18 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 southbound, Seaton Burn Roundabout, Lane closure for works off network.
• A1, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wooler to Scremerston Roundabout, two-Way signals for inspection/survey.