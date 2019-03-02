TRANSPORT: Consider older passengers

Public transport is a crucial lifeline for the UK’s ageing population, with more than three million older people relying on public transport for basic needs.

It is therefore deeply concerning that 36 per cent of older people, many not so confident on their feet now, are often unable to find a seat on public transport – and they are not offered one.

Surveys show that one in five older people are so worried about a lack of seating, they’re likely to avoid public transport altogether.

That is why campaigns like Standing Up 4 Sitting Down, which aims to make seating more accessible on the high street and public transport, need to exist.

In the midst of a loneliness epidemic, we must do better for our older generations.

We’re calling on the public to send a letter to their local transport providers asking them to join the campaign, and to encourage passengers to consider the needs of others.

Jane Ashcroft CBE,

Chief Executive, Anchor Hanover