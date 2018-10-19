Training on the job at popular coastal pub

The Inn Collection Group has launched a training academy to fast-track talent and support staff to further their careers in the hospitality sector.

The group has teamed up with leading hospitality and catering training experts Branikov Training, to create its bespoke Innspiration Training Academy.

William Winstanley, a trainee assistant manager at the group’s Lindisfarne Inn, at Beal, has his sights on becoming a general manager within the group and feels the Innspiration academy is key to helping him succeed in this.

Currently undergoing Level 2 team member in hospitality, William said: “I’m getting so much from the course because it is work related. It’s a great opportunity. I don’t think there are many companies that give you opportunities like this.

“What you learn from the course really does rub off into your day-to-day work.”

As well as helping to progress the next generation of managers, the programme includes training for all staff, from those with no qualifications to degree level covering core subjects including food safety; first aid, hospitality services, supervision and leadership through to NVQ level five management and leadership.

Training is delivered to staff via the Innspiration e-learning portal, targeted monthly workshops, on-the-job training and product showcases such as a recent group management product visit with Carlsberg to the brewer’s Milan operation and a cellar training day with Black Sheep for all trainee and assistant managers.