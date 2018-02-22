Training events for Northumberland landlords

Landlords in Northumberland are invited to a series of training events to help them manage their tenancy and property.

The sessions, led by Northumberland County Council in association with the National Landlords Association, cover a range of topics.

The first one takes place on Monday at Blyth Civic Centre and focuses on landlord safety. It will cover the essentials in ensuring landlords are providing a safe property to tenants.

There are limited spaces and the price per person is £95. To secure a place, email privatesectorhousing@northumberland.gov.uk