Diversions are in place following a road accident in Northumberland this morning.

The A69 between Hexham and Haydon Bridge is closed following the accident at about 4am.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Greenhead bank and westbound diverted at Acomb road ends. Local diversions are in place around Haydon Bridge.

Highways England said traffic in the area is light and diversions are expected to be in place until around 10am.