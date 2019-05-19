TRAFFIC: Concerned about safety

We are three pupils from Ford School and are very concerned about the speed of traffic going by our school and quiet village.

There are 30mph signs, but we would like it to be even slower to 20mph as vehicles don’t always slow down to the speed limit, or some sort of calming measure to slow vehicles down.

Possibly a crossing from school to the other side of the road could be installed so that it is safer for the children to cross when we are going to church as it as a busy road.

John, Nathan and Jack B,

Ford School Pupils Young Leaders