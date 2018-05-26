Two taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after three-vehicle collision at Haydon Bridge
Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Northumberland on Wednesday, October 9.
Northumbria Police received a report of a collision on West Road, Haydon Bridge at 7.25am.
Officers attended the scene to find that three vehicles had been involved in a collision, and the force confirmed that two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Recovery work on the road led to the route being closed for a number of hours.
Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service confirmed its attendance at the scene on its Twitter account.
Crews left the scene at around 11am, while Highways England confirmed at 10.50am that the road had re-opened to motorists.
Following the collision, drivers were advised to follow a local diversion, which was between A6079 at Acomb to B630 at Greenhead.
Eastbound traffic were instructed to follow solid square signage, while westbound traffic followed a solid triangle.