Two people left seriously injured after being trapped in two-vehicle crash near Alnwick
Two people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision which closed a road on the outskirts of Alnwick.
The collision happened at around 2pm today, Friday, September 21, on the B6341 at Mossyford junction near Alnwick Moor.
The North East Ambulance Service ( NEAS) called in the Great North Air Ambulance (GNAA), with a report of two people trapped and another person also involved in the collision.
Two ambulances, a community paramedic and a clinical manager were sent to the crash by NEAS, with the incident over by 4pm.
One man has been airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, while a second patient was taken by road to the Northumberland Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles involved in the collision have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The driver of the other vehicle involved is not believed to have been seriously injured.”
Motorists were advised to avoid the area after the road was closed off to traffic.
The GNAA said it was call to the scene at 1.58pm to a report of a two-vehicle collision.
Its helicopter left its base in Langwathby, near Penrith in Cumbria, and was on scene in 25 minutes.
A doctor and paramedic team on board helped give treatment at the scene before the man was taken to hospital in a journey which took 12 minutes.