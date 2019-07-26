Sunderland Airshow 2019: Where to park for the Airshow in Sunderland
Thousands of families are expected to descend on Sunderland for the city’s annual airshow, which kicks off on Friday, July 26.
With many travelling by car, the roads are expected to be busy – and it can be a nightmare if you aren’t sure where to park.
The airshow programme begins at 2pm on Friday, with flying displays on each day through to Sunday, July 28.
Where you can Park and Ride for Sunderland Airshow
Park and Ride will operate from three different sites throughout airshow weekend.
You can park up at one of the three designated areas and then take the bus directly to the event site.
It costs £2.50 for a return ticket for the service, with under-fives travelling for free. Both card and contactless payments are accepted on the buses.
Park and Ride 1: Deptford Terrace (SR4 6DD) to Recreation Park
Friday, July 26: Every 20 minutes 2pm-4pm, every 10 minutes 4pm-11pm
Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28: Every 15 minutes 9am- 10am, every 7 minutes 10am-6pm, every 15 minutes 6pm- 7pm
Park and Ride 2 : Fulwell Quarry (SR5 2QP) to Recreation Park
Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28: Every 15 minutes 9am- 10am, every 7 minutes 10am-6pm, every 15 minutes 6pm- 7pm
Park and Ride 3: Herrington Country Park (DH4 7EL) to Bungalow Café
Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28: Every 15 minutes 9am- 10am, every 7 minutes 10am-6pm, every 15 minutes 6pm- 7pm
The Take Off Enclosure is approximately a two-minute walk from Park and Ride 1 and 2, and a 10 minute walk from Park and Ride 3.
All the buses on the Airshow Park and Ride have space for one wheelchair or up to two pushchairs.
At busy times, passengers may be asked to fold their pushchair or wait for the next bus.
Staff will be on hand at each site and at each bus stop at the Airshow to answer any questions.
When you arrive at the Airshow site, your bus will pick you up at the same stop for your return journey.
Where else can I park my vehicle?
Seaburn Showfield, near to Morrisons on the seafront, is open for parking throughout Airshow weekend.
It costs £10 per car, and the car park is within walking distance of the event site.
To get there, use postcode SR6 8EW and then follow the temporary road signage.
You can pre-book tickets to park here online through Sunderland City Council’s website.
What about disabled parking?
Free disabled parking is available at the rear of Morrisons at Seaburn (SR6 8AA) and Seaburn Showfield (SR6 8EW).
Following temporary road signage onto the site.
Pre-booking is not required, but a blue badge must be displayed in the vehicle.