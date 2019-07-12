'Serious traffic collision' on A1 at Alnwick - police on scene and closures in place
Part of the A1 in Northumberland has been closed due to a ‘serious traffic collision’ on the major route.
By Debra Fox
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 06:26
Northumbria Police are on scene and diversions are in place following the incident, which happened at around 3.50am on Friday, July 12.
Highways England advise motorists to leave extra time for their journeys, with the road closed between South Charlton and Alnwick in both directions.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Traffic is being diverted onto the B6341.
Closures are likely to remain in place throughout the morning peak period.