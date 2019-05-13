Planned roadworks on major North East routes this week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks in the North East this week.

A1 Berwick: There will be traffic signals and lane closures overnight north and southbound until Monday, May 20, from 8pm to 6am, with daytime lane closures north and southbound from 6am to 8pm for resurfacing.

A1 Haggerston: Overnight traffic signals southbound at Haggerston, on Tuesday, May 14, from 8pm to 6am for structure maintenance work. There will also be overnight traffic signals southbound from Haggerston to West Mains on Wednesday, May 15, from 8pm to 6am for drainage work.

A1 West Moor: Overnight traffic signals northbound, north of West Moor, on Wednesday, May 15, from 8pm to 6am for survey work.A1 junction 79 to junction 80, Newcastle: Northbound carriageway closures from junction 79 North Brunton to junction 80 Seaton Burn until Thursday, May 16, from 8pm to 6am. There will also be southbound carriageway closures from junctions 80 to 79 from Thursday, May 16, to Monday, May 20, from 8pm to 6am for carriageway repair work. Clearly signed diversions will be in place. This work is due for completion on Saturday, June 15.

A19 Silverlink: Overnight full carriageway closures southbound from Holystone roundabout to Howden roundabout with a full closure of the Silverlink roundabout until Thursday, May 16, from 8pm to 6am. There will also be full closures of Silverlink roundabout from Thursday, May 16, to Saturday, May 18, from 8pm to 6am for maintenance work.

A19 southbound: There will be road closures on the A19 southbound, A183 Chester Road to A690 Herrington until Sunday, May 19, for resurfacing work. A daytime 50mph speed limit will be in place for drivers using temporary surfaces. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.

A69 West Denton, Newcastle: Lane closures between the A1 and North Walbottle overbridge on the eastbound and westbound carriageways, due to fence, structure and resurfacing work. Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place until the end of June.

A194(M), Tyne and Wear: There will be daytime lane and hard shoulder closures with a temporary 50mph speed limit on the A194(M) north and southbound between Havannah Interchange and Follingsby Interchange until Friday, May 17, between 9.30am and 3.30pm for road signs renewal work.

A66 Bowes, Co Durham: There will be overnight carriageway closures eastbound on Monday, May 13, from 8pm to 6am, and a carriageway closure westbound on Tuesday, May 14, from 8pm to 6am. There will also be traffic signals from Wednesday, May 15, until Friday, May 17, from 8pm to 6am for inspection work.