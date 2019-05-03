Planned roadworks on major North East routes next week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1, A19 and other major routes in the North East over the coming week.

A1 Haggerston, Northumberland: There will be overnight traffic signals northbound from Low Lynn on Tuesday, May 7, to Saturday, May 11, between 8pm and 6am for CCTV inspection work.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be overnight full carriageway closures southbound from Howden roundabout to Holystone roundabout, with a full closure of the Silverlink roundabout, from Tuesday, May 7, to Saturday, May 11. This runs from 8pm to 6am and is for major project work.

A1 junction 79 to junction 80, Newcastle: There will be carriageway closures of the northbound from junction 79 North Brunton to junction 80 Seaton Burn from Tuesday, May 7, to Monday, May 13. This takes place between 8pm and 6am for carriageway repair work, with a local diversion will be in place. This work is due for completion on June 15.

A66 Darlington Bypass, Darlington: There will be overnight traffic signals northbound switching to southbound from Tuesday, May 7, to Saturday, May 11, from 8pm to 5.30am, for horticultural work.

A69 at West Denton, Newcastle: There will be lane closures between the A1 and North Walbottle overbridge on the eastbound and westbound carriageways, due to fence, structure and resurfacing work. The work starts at West Denton on Tuesday, May 7, and continues for seven weeks, weather permitting. Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place.

A19 southbound: There will be road closures on the A19 southbound A183 Chester Road, to A690 Herrington, until Sunday, May 19, except for Saturdays and Bank Holidays, due to resurfacing work. A daytime 50mph speed limit will be in place for drivers using temporary surfaces, and a clearly signed diversion route will be in place.

Highways England said: "This summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements was correct as of Thursday, May 2, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."