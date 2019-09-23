Northumberland motorists face rush-hour delays after A1 accident
Motorists are warned to expect rush-hour delays after an accident caused tailbacks on the A1.
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 08:06 am
Updated
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 08:07 am
One lane heading southbound just after the A197 Morpeth turn off, in Northumberland, is closed following a collision on Monday morning.
The Highways England, which manages the A1, tweeted just before 8am: “Lane 2 is currently closed to a traffic collision.
“#TrafficOfficers are on scene. There may be some delays in the area.”
Police are believed to be at the scene. Updates will follow.