Northumberland motorists face rush-hour delays after A1 accident

Motorists are warned to expect rush-hour delays after an accident caused tailbacks on the A1.

Motorists are warned to expect rush-hour delays on the A1 on Monday morning.

One lane heading southbound just after the A197 Morpeth turn off, in Northumberland, is closed following a collision on Monday morning.

The Highways England, which manages the A1, tweeted just before 8am: “Lane 2 is currently closed to a traffic collision.

“#TrafficOfficers are on scene. There may be some delays in the area.”

Police are believed to be at the scene. Updates will follow.