Motorist escapes injury after A1 crash triggers Northumberland tailbacks
A motorist escaped injury after a car crash sparked rush-hour delays on the A1 in Northumberland.
One lane heading southbound just after the A197 Morpeth turn off, near Mitford, in Northumberland, was closed following a collision involving one vehicle on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene although no-one suffered any injuries.
Highways England, which manages the A1, forecast “some delays” with work to remove the vehicle continuing into rush hour.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson later said: “At 6.24am today, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A1 southbound at Mitford, Northumberland.
“Emergency services attended the scene. Nobody was injured and the vehicle was recovered.”
Highways England, which manages the A1, later tweeted at around 10am: “A1 southbound after A197 Morpeth. Traffic officers have assisted in the removal of this vehicle. All lanes are now open.”