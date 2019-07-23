Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with car on A1
A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries a collision with a car on the A1.
Northumbria Police were called to the incident near Belford at 11.30am today, Tuesday, July 23.
A force spokesman said: “The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the car was not injured but very shaken by what happened.
“The road was closed for a period of time but has since been re-opened and traffic is moving in the area.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The North East Ambulance Service also attended in the aftermath of the collision.
A spokesperson said: “We were called 11.29am this morning to a road traffic collision between a motorbike and a car on the A1 in Belford.
“We dispatched two double-crewed ambulances and a clinical care manager and transported a male patient to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.”