LNER lays on extra trains for athletes and supporters travelling for Great North Run this weekend
Great North Runners can get on the right track, thanks to LNER.
The East Coast Mainline train company is running an additional six services to help runners and spectators arrive on Tyneside in good time on Sunday, September 8.
The trains will provide thousands of extra seats on race morning, with Advance Single Tickets available from £6.90 from Darlington, £12.60 from York and £20.20 from Edinburgh.
Commercial director Suzanne Donnelly said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer these extra LNER services to help get runners and their supporters to Newcastle for this year’s Great North Run.
“Our Advance on the Day tickets offer great value for anyone wanting to take advantage of our extra services.”
The extra train times are:
• 7.30am from Durham, arriving into Newcastle at 7.47am;
• 7.20am from Darlington, calling at Durham at 7.38am and arriving into Newcastle at 07.55am;
• 6.55am from York, calling at Northallerton at 7:30am and arriving into Newcastle at 08.10am;
• 7.51am from Darlington, calling at Durham 8.10am and arriving into Newcastle at 8.27am;
• 5.55am from Leeds, calling at York 7.03am, Northallerton 7.41am, Darlington 7.55am, Durham at 8.16am and arriving into Newcastle at 8.31am;
• 7am from Edinburgh, calling at Dunbar at 7.22am, Berwick at 7.49am, Alnmouth at 8.13am, Morpeth at 8.35am and arriving into Newcastle at 8.53am.
A team of 10 LNER drivers will also be taking part in the run.
The group will be raising money for LNER’s charity partner the Campaign Against Living Miserably, which works to prevent male suicide.