Phil Smith, chief executive officer of TT2, stands near one of the new digital boards.

They will provide the latest traffic and travel information such as delays due to breakdowns or lane closures due to maintenance work.

The screens, managed on tunnel operator TT2’s behalf by Smart Outdoor, will also allow advertisers to display messages to the hundreds of thousands of travellers passing through the major route between North and South Tyneside every week.

Phil Smith, chief executive officer of TT2, said: “The new digital advertising boards are a great addition to the Tyne Tunnels, as the technology will allow us to display up to the minute traffic and travel information to help our customers on their journeys.

“The installation of the screens has been in the works for a while as part of an ongoing project to adopt new technologies following the launch of the Tyne Tunnels App, which allows customers to top up their prepaid account and change their account details.

“The screens use a new technology that allows advertisers to have multiple campaigns stored that can be changed with the click of a button.

“Smart Outdoor will work with advertisers to choose exactly what time of day adverts are displayed and what audiences to target based on when they are most likely to be passing through the Tunnels.”

Mark Clancey, commercial director at Smart Outdoor, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working in partnership with the Tyne Tunnels on the development and creation of these iconic sites.

“Everyone in the North-East knows how important the Tyne Tunnels are for connectivity and to have two high quality advertising sites in these locations is absolutely fantastic.”

The tunnels are used by more than 55,000 people each weekday – and 30,000 people a day at the weekend.