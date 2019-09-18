Elderly woman hospitalised with serious injuries after car crashed into tree in Northumberland
An 89-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries when a car left a road and collided with a tree in Northumberland.
At about 12.20pm on Wednesday, September 18, police received a report that a silver Mazda 2 had left the road and collided with a tree near to the Broomhaugh roundabout on the A68.
The 89-year-old woman, who was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
No other vehicles were believed to be involved in the collision but enquiries into the circumstances around the collision are ongoing.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch with police.
Sergeant Matt Sykes said: “This collision has happened on the northbound carriageway and we believe the Mazda was the only vehicle involved.
“We are trying to establish how and why the vehicle left the road and need any witnesses to the collision to get in touch.
“We also need to speak to anyone who may have seen the Mazda in the minutes before the collision as it travelled northbound on the A68.
“Our investigation team are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashboard footage from the time in question.”
The road was closed for more than four hours before being re-opened at 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 423 18/09/19 or email the investigating officer on 510@northumbria.pnn.police.uk
You can report information or upload dash-board footage by visiting the Northumbria Police website.