Driver taken to hospital following crash on A1 near Belford
The A1 remains closed in both directions as motorists are expected to suffer traffic delays due to a two-HGV collision.
Northumberia Police are reporting that traffic diversions are now in place following a crash on the A1, near the village of Belford.
A Northumberland police spokesperson said: “At around 1.11pm today, Friday June 21, we received a report of a collision involving two HGVs on the A1 near Belford, Northumberland.
“Officers and emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed while they were in attendance. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 52-year-old male, was taken to hospital as a precaution with injuries not believed to be serious at this time.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The road remains closed in both directions and motorists asked to use the A697 at the earliest opportunity to avoid the scene.”
The police turned to twitter to inform commuters that the diversions will be in place while they deal with trying to clear the road for motorists once again.
Current diversions are sending motorists along the A697, passed Wooler, to avoid the area. Currently, traffic jams are being reported northbound near Adderstone, and southbound from Berwick-upon-Tweed.