Diversions are in place after a car fire closed the A697 Coldstream Road north of Morpeth.

Emergency services are dealing with a two-car accident between the A1M and Longhorsley, close to the garden centre at Heighley Gate.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.08am today (Monday), police were alerted by the ambulance service that a car was on fire on the A697 at Longhorsley, Northumberland.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene following a collision involving two vehicles.

“Nobody is believed to be seriously injured. The road has been closed as the clean-up operation continues and a diversion is in place. Motorists are advised that there may be increased congestion in the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 364 170619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The sliproad from the northbound A1M is closed while police clear the road, and traffic is building.

Motorists are being urged to find an alternative route.