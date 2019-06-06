Broken train blocks level crossing in north Northumberland

Long queues of traffic have built up due to a broken train blocking a level crossing.

The goods train is blocking the Beal crossing, used by hundreds of visitors every day to access Holy Island.

Queues of traffic on the approach to Beal level crossing. Picture by David Morton, Lindisfarne Mead.

There are reports that the queue of traffic heading towards Holy Island is backed up nearly to the A1.

LNER tweeted: 'Several services are being delayed as a result of a broken down train between #Newcastle and #Berwick. For more information on individual services, you can see our Service Updates page'.

Lindisfarne Mead, posting on Facebook, added: 'Warning to any visitors hoping to get to Holy Island early this morning.A train has broken down at Beal Crossing completely blocking any access to and from the Island and we have been advised a recovery train will need to be sent out resulting in an estimated delay of over an hour.'

The recovery train has now arrived at the scene.