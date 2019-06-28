A1 reopened following crash in Northumberland
The A1 has been reopened after it was closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.
By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 20:50
The road was closed between the junctions of the B1340 near Fenwick and the A1167 near Berwick Upon Tweed following a two-vehicle collision earlier this evening.
A spokesman for Highways England said: “Northumbria Police has reopened the northbound carriageway and all lanes are now reopen in both directions. Thanks for your patience.”
Emergency services have now left the scene and the road is open in both directions.