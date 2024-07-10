Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The northbound carriageway of the A1 has reopened after a vehicle on fire forced emergency services to close the route in Northumberland.

The vehicle caught fire just after midday today, Wednesday, July 10, between the junctions with the A192 and the A697 near Morpeth.

Noone is believed to be injured and the road has since reopened, but National Highways has advised road users that there are still long delays.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after midday today, we received a report of a vehicle on fire on the A1 northbound, between the A192 and A697 junctions, near Morpeth.

Emergency services are in attendance. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

“Emergency services are currently in attendance, with no injuries reported.