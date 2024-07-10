Traffic: A1 northbound reopens but delays remain near Morpeth after vehicle fire
The vehicle caught fire just after midday today, Wednesday, July 10, between the junctions with the A192 and the A697 near Morpeth.
Noone is believed to be injured and the road has since reopened, but National Highways has advised road users that there are still long delays.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just after midday today, we received a report of a vehicle on fire on the A1 northbound, between the A192 and A697 junctions, near Morpeth.
“Emergency services are currently in attendance, with no injuries reported.
“Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route, if possible, as there are significant delays while the vehicle is being recovered.”