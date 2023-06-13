News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today

Traditions upheld with wedding on Holy Island

Richi Stephenson and Tessa Lumley tied the knot in a wedding set against the stunning backdrop of Holy Island.
By Ellen StephensonContributor
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:04 BST
Richi Stephenson and Tessa Lumley.Richi Stephenson and Tessa Lumley.
Richi Stephenson and Tessa Lumley.

Around 100 guests, some travelling from as far afield as California and Czech Republic, came to witness the wedding in the parish church on Saturday.

The ceremony was presided over by Rev Canon Dr Sarah Hills, Vicar of Holy Island.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was followed by the traditional jump over the Petting Stone, paying for passage through the church gates and then the archway of gunners, with photos of the wedding party taken in Lindisfarne Priory.

The tents.The tents.
The tents.
Most Popular

With the black and white theme, the guests were resplendent in black tie and gowns, while the groom and groomsmen cut the finest of figures in their kilts of Northumberland Tartan.

All the traditions being observed and brought to light for an event rooted in family history, with the groom’s grandfather Ralph Wilson having been a harbourmaster of the island and second coxswain of the lifeboat in decades past.

The wedding party danced long into the night in tepees and tents erected in the Close with views of the castle and priory.

Richi Stephenson and Tessa Lumley.Richi Stephenson and Tessa Lumley.
Richi Stephenson and Tessa Lumley.
Related topics:Holy IslandCzech RepublicCalifornia